Kap Sub now offering pizza

Shoppers at the Kapuskasing Model City Mall looking for a new taste to try are in luck as Kap Sub is now offering pizza.

Beginning on May 4, pizza is now available for order in three different sizes: 7', 12', and 16' said owner Pierre Guevremont.



“Pizza is always available to order, and customers can get pepperoni and cheese, traditional, all-dressed, Hawaiian, Canadian, and veggie.”

Guevremont said that the decision to offer pizza came after the purchase of a new oven.

“I found a good deal on an oven, and so I decided to purchase it and try something new.”



He said that the pizza is made entirely in house, with no attachment to any preexisting franchise.

“We still have the same fresh subs every day with bread baked by the Kapuskasing Bakery.”