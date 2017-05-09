The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) / Ministry of Municipal Affairs (MMA) Northeastern Municipal Conference is underway, with opening ceremonies kicking off at 12:45 pm on May 10th at Nipissing University in North Bay.

This year’s conference theme is Forward Thinking for a Greater North and will feature Steve Paikin, host of The Agenda with Steve Paikin as the keynote speaker. The conference program will include workshops and information sessions on labour trends in the Northeast, municipal finance training, updates from the provincial and federal governments, opportunities in the bioeconomy, and tools for increasing affordable housing, to name a few.

Running from May 10th to May 12th, the conference will be attended by Mayors, Councillors and senior municipal staff from across Northeastern Ontario. The response to this year’s conference has been significant with nearly 30 exhibitors and several sponsorships.

“We are pleased to announce that Premier Kathleen Wynne will be addressing the delegates as well as both Leaders of the Opposition.” says Mayor Alan Spacek of Kapuskasing and President of FONOM. “The conference is a great opportunity for municipal officials and staff across the North to come together and have an opportunity to learn from each other as well as gain insight from a variety of information sessions and workshops.”

Highlights include a Banquet on Thursday, May 11th with a presentation of the FONOM Executive Award to a person with a distinguished political career and who has shown dedication and exemplary efforts in the growth and prosperity of the North. Also well attended is the Minister’s Forum which will be held on Friday, May 12th with several Cabinet Ministers confirmed.

The conference venue is Nipissing University, 100 College Drive, North Bay. Approximately 250-300 delegates are expected for the conference.