CSCDGR will proceed with restructuring

The Conseil Scolaire Catholique de District des Grandes-Rivières has approved plans to restructure its schools in Kapuskasing.

Beginning in the fall of 2018, Gr. 7 and Gr. 8 students from both the André Cary and Jacques Cartier primary schools will be relocated to Cité des Jeunes.

The move is being made to help boost the secondary school from its current occupancy rate of approximately 30 per cent to the 60 per cent mandated by the Ontario Ministry of Education.

The board had come up with three different scenarios for restructuring and had offered parents the opportunity to voice their personal choices through a poll several months ago.

Option one, involved having students from junior kindergarten through Gr. 6 housed at Jacques Cartier and André Cary schools, while Cité des Jeunes would house students from Gr. 7 through Gr. 12.

Option 2, offered junior kindergarten through Gr. 1 students housed at Jacques Cartier, with Gr. 2 through Gr. 6 students going to André Cary. Once again, students in Gr. 7 through Gr. 12 would once again under this scenario, be sent to Cité des Jeunes.

The final option would have seen all students from junior kindergarten through Gr. 12 relocated to Cité des Jeunes and the closure of both Jacques Cartier and André Cary.

Ultimately, the board elected to proceed with the most popular choice according to the poll results.

Richard Loiselle, Director of Education for the CSCDGR told Radio Canada that 78 per cent of respondents opted for the first option.

The fall 2018 start date will allow the board to make the necessary changes to Cité before Gr. 7 and Gr. 8 students begin attending classes there.