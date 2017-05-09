Another successful season for Remi Ski Hill

The Remi Ski Club celebrated another successful season this year.

According to Hill Manager Norm Nadeau, the club saw a busy winter, with the hill only seeing one closure due to weather, and quick recovery from melts.

“We had three melts during the season, but we recovered nearly everytime on the next day as we got another snowfall,” Nadeau said. “Our only closure was on Boxing Day and that was due to bad weather. Beyond that we managed to have the season continue all the way past March Break this year, so that was great.”

He said that the hill saw groups from eight schools visit and enjoy the hill and its two popular new additions.

“The fat bikes and the tubes were extremely popular,” he shared. “We had people from Timmins visit the hill to try out the bikes, and the tubes were popular with the schools.”

This popularity, he said, will see the hill expand their number.

“We're going to be purchasing more tubes and more bikes, as well as working further on the trails and signages for them.”

Nadeau expressed his thanks to all those who helped make for a successful season.

“We couldn't do the whole season without the Town of Kapuskasing and the Municipality of Moonbeam, as well as all of our volunteers,” Nadeau said. “There isn't a ski hill without the volunteers coming to help. We'd also like to thank the province and the federal government for assistance with purchasing of equipment as well as employment training.”



