The mayors of Cochrane, Kapuskasing and Hearst are asking the Minister of Community and Social Services to stop any changes to CDSSAB funding and governance.

The Cochrane and District Social Services Administration Board is funded by area municipalities and provides child welfare, social housing and paramedic services.

In March, a change in the funding model received approval from the majority of member municipalities. The change would see Timmins save more than a million dollars annually.

The City of Timmins lobbied for more than a year and finally achieved a change towards a per capita funding model, which could take effect in 2018. The city had previously tried to leave the CDSSAB and fund its own programs, and later threatened to withhold funding payments to the board.

The new formula would see Kapsukasing's contribution double from $1.2 million to $2.4 million, while Cochrane's contribution would increase by $350,000 and Hearst's increase would be $450,000.

Peter Politis of Cochrane, Alan Spacek of Kapuskasing and Roger Sigouin of Hearst wrote an open letter to Minister Helena Jaczek on April 12, asking her to re-establish “stability in the CDSSAB, by intervening in any way that you can to stop any changes to DSSAB default apportionment or governance.”

The letter states that “the proposed model is not only unequivocally unfair, it creates many imbalances that lead to compromising the CDSSAB's ability to provide the people of Northern Ontario...the services they need and require.”

It notes that Cochrane's CDSSAB costs have increased by 75% since 1998, and this new formula would further that increase to 120%. Meanwhile, the letter argues, Timmins' costs would have increased by 10% if the formula is implemented.

Timmins mayor Steve Black has argued that his city is paying $2 million too much, using roughly 51% of CDSSAB services while paying 63% of the bill.

But the mayors of Hearst, Kapuskasing and Cochrane said they can't afford to pay the increases.

Black-River Matheson, Val Rita and Iroquois Falls stand to gain from the new formula, with savings of about $238,000, $65,000 and $20,000 respectively.

“ The proposed formula is based on unsubstantiated, hand picked factors, chosen arbitrarily by the City of Timmins,” Politics, Spacek and Sigouin wrote.

“ If the roles were reversed, the reciprocal impact on the City of Timmins municipal budget, of such a forced demand, would be equivalent to just under $20 million dollars.”