Sensenbrenner Hospital showed its appreciation for its many volunteers with its annual Volunteer Appreciation Tea Celebration on April 27 in the newly renovated hospital cafeteria.

The afternoon event featured tea, snacks, and activities as a way for the hospital to show its thanks and appreciation.

“We had a lot of people who came out, and we're happy that they could make it so we could thank them in person,” said event organizer Danielle Beaudette. “We weren't sure how the turnout would be because of the weather, but things went well.”

She said that they added new activities this year to help mix up the format, a move which went well.

“Our theme this year was a picnic style and everyone seems happy.”