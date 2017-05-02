Running for Chocolate

Cité des Jeunes' Club de course hosted the school's second annual Chocolate Fun Run event on April 29, seeing a successful turnout as over 70 registrants participated despite the morning's chilly temperatures.

The event featured a variety of events that included a one km race for kids, as well as a five and ten km walk and run variants said event organizer Jason Lauzon.

“What makes the chocolate fun run special is that we have chocolate along the race at different stations, and at the end of it each participant gets a medal, which is also chocolate.”



This year's Chocolate Fun Run helped to serve as a fundraiser to raise money to purchase new equipment for the school's running club, as well as new equipment for the track and field team.

“I'd like to thank the community for their support, as well as to our sponsors,” Lauzon said. “Without them this wouldn't be possible.”