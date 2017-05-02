Provincials

Naza Grant placed 14th in pre-jeuvenile U11 and Geneviève Del Guidice placed 12th in Star 7 Free Skate at the provincial championships in Port Colborne, ON.

The KFSC is quite proud of their accomplishments this season.

Congratulations to both these young ladies.

Let’s Skate

The final KFSC competition of the season was Sudbury’s Let’s Skate at the Country Side arena. The results are the following:

- Marie-Pier Lemieux- Star 2 Free skate-3; Star 2 Elements-3

- Emma Val Anstine-Star 2 Free skate-3; Star 2 Elements -3

- Alexandra Grzela Munnoch-Star 4 U13 Free skate-4; Star 4 U13 Elements-3;

- Danica Francoeur-Bronze Interpretitive-4; Star 4 U10 Free Skate 4; Star 4 U10 Elements-5th

- Mary Guido- Bronze Interpretitive-5 th ; Star 4 U13 Free Skate-5 th ; Star 4 U13 Elements-2 nd

- Marion Millar- Bronze Interpretative- 1 st ; Star 5 Over13-Free Skate-6; Star 5 Over 13 Elements-6th

- Kiana Raymond-Bronze Interpretitive-6 th ; Star 4 Over 13 Free Skate-4 th ;

- Charlene Gagnon Hachey-Introductory Interpretative -1 st ;Star 5 Over 13 Free Skate-1 st ; Star 7 Free Skate-5 th ; Star 6 Elements-4

- Christiane Leblanc-Silver Interpretitive-6 th ; Star 5 Over 13 Free Skate-3; Star 5 Over 13 Elements-3rd

- Naza Grant-Juvenile ladies-1; Star 7 Free skate-1 st ; Star 8 Elements-3;Genevieve Del Guiduice-Star 6 Free Skate-1; Star 7 Free Skate-2 nd

Pop Concert

The KFSC held its annual Pop Concert to wrap up its season.

The theme of this year’s event was “Once upon a time…” a celebration of fairy tales and fairy tale characters.

Skaters who participated in the Let’s Skate competition in Sudbury join together for a photo.

Precan: Abbygale Lawrence, Sebastien Gravel, Mikayla Gauthier, Christian Guindon.

Sr interm: Christiane Leblanc, Kiana Raymond, Genevieve DelGuidice, Charlene Gagnon Hachey, Naza Grant, Mary Guido, Marion Miller, Danica Francoeur, Emma Cataford, Amelia Tremblay, Alexandra Grzela Munnoch.

Pre star: Joalie Boudreau, Maelle Boudreau, Isabella Cote, Amelie Mann, Alyssa Godon, Tashinay Martin, Charlie Doll Joncas.

Junior star: Elizabeth Grzela Munnoch, Marie Pier Lemieux, Emma Van Alstine, Rosalie Renaud, Payton Trepanier, Hayden Marin.

Junior can: Gabrielle Dufresne, Kaitlyn Ashikawa, Axl Bourgelas, Caleb Philipe, Sarah Caron

Zoe Guertin, Adeleide Van Alstine.

Intro.ridinghood: Ashton Savoie, Gabrielle Boyer, Alex Belanger, Julie Belanger, Nathan Brooks

Audree Marien, Mirabelle Levasseur.

Intro frozen: Sienna Gauthier, Sebastien Caron, Mia Diane Fortier, Florence Renaud .