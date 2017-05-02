This year’s Kapuskasing Lumberjack Heritage Festival promises to offer great musical entertainment all weekend long in Riverside Park.

Friday, July 21: Party in the Park

Back by popular demand is the opening of Riverside Park on Friday evening, due in part by the proven success of the outdoor concert and the spectacular fireworks display. Admission bracelets for Riverside Park are only $5.00 per person and are valid for the entire weekend.

Kickback Tracii

Headlining this year’s Party in the Park is Cochrane's very own Kickback Tracii . The group, formed in 2014, is beginning to make a real big splash on the music scene with the release of their latest single, " Ten Beers Down ". “We’re thrilled to be showcasing this great party band as they will be entertaining the crowd until after the fireworks display. It’s going to rock, that’s for sure!” exclaimed Kelly Kraby, Special Events Coordinator for the Town of Kapuskasing. Kickback Tracii is comprised of four band members: Eric Girard and Mitch Jean on vocals and guitar, Chris Burton on bass, and Paul Joanis on drums.

Estelle Deschamps & The RoadRyders

Hailing from Cochrane, Smooth Rock Falls, Moonbeam and Iroquois Falls, Estelle Deschamps & The RoadRyders will be kicking things off during the Opening Ceremonies in Riverside Park. The 5-piece band is comprised of band members: Stephanie and Serge Rivard on guitar and vocals, Denis Haché on drums, John Lemieux on bass, and of course, Estelle Deschamps as lead vocalist. The group will get you into the party mood with their wide range of French and English songs in the rock, blues, pop and country genres, and original tunes from Estelle's two albums.

Saturday, July 22: Daytime in Riverside Park

Riverside Park is the place to be on Saturday and Sunday! Take advantage of the weekend pass and settle in by the Lumberjack Music Stage to enjoy some of your favourite local bands from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The How Do You Like Me Nows

Freshly-formed band, The How Do You Like Me Nows , are new to the Lumberjack stage. Hailing from Kapuskasing, founding member, Dennis Jr. Habel, has toured across Canada and has shared the stage with The Sheepdogs, Rheostatics, 54/40, Ascot Royals, and Blue Rodeo with his previous band, The Dirty Love Band. His former group holds a hall of fame award for the London, ON, music awards for most popular blues act 3 years in a row from 2008-2010. The How Do You Like Me Nows' drummer, Dan Tremblay, released 3 records and has toured Canada with his former group, The Alaska Army Band. Also hitting the stage are Junior Thiffeault and Jessie Chimm, as part of a 705 Studios artist showcase. Get ready to enjoy some great original music!

Barrel House Blues Band

Hometown favourites, the Barrel House Blues Band , comprised of band members Kurtis Edwards, Adam Simard, Rolly Desilets and Luke Simard, formed in the spring of 2007. Their music is a blend of R&B, Chicago, Texas and British Blues. With a twist of Outlaw Country and s traight forward Rock and Roll, they pay homage to their blue collar roots. BHBB are a melting pot of high energy, hardworking, ripping blues rock music. However when called upon can be smooth and stinging. The energy and vibe of their live shows are certain to leave any blues fan satisfied!

James Croteau Jr.

Wrapping up our Saturday music in the park is James Croteau Jr . James has been playing music practically all his life - he self-taught himself "In a Gadda Da Vida" by Iron Butterfly on the organ within one hour of hearing it on The Simpsons - he was only 5 years old at the time! James plays a wide range of instruments: the drums, piano, harmonica, organ, guitar and bass, and to top it off, he sings too! He isn't new to the Kapuskasing music scene - James has performed at past Lumberjack shows, community talent showcases, school concerts, fundraisers, and many solo engagements. He's also recorded two solo albums under the pseudonym of John Fog.

Sunday, July 23: Daytime in Riverside Park

Off The Kuff

Returning to the Lumberjack stage is local band Off The Kuff , comprised of band members Mitch Desbiens, Rolly Desilets and Marc Desilets. OTK will be hitting the stage on Sunday afternoon. These beloved locals are sure to entertain groups of all ages by playing everyone's all-time favourites from rock to country and folk to blues songs.

Kieran & Justin

A couple of professional imports to Kapuskasing, Justin Renaud and Kieran Harding spent a few years entertaining the patrons and staff of every establishment that would have them. They are back together by popular demand and after a 2-year break, their passionate delivery of old favourites and a few surprises are bound to please. From classic rock to country to your favorite Irish jig, this duo will get your toe tapping in 4/4 time!

Justin Leclair