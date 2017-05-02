Flyers ink four more at spring camp

The Kapuskasing Dufour Wasted Disposal Flyers continue to fill out their lineup for the 2017-2018 season, as the team signed four more players over the weekend.

Joining the Flyers for the coming year are Brendan Aubertin, Alexandre Blais, Alexandre Lapointe and goaltender Jaden Chouinard.

The most recent signees will join goaltender Sebastien Plamondon, forwards Nick Belisle, Dawson Linklater, Sam Vachon, Blaine Boissoneault and defenseman Ryan Maynard in making their Flyers debut this fall.