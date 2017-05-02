The Government of Canada is investing $500,000 to help Francophone entrepreneurs in Northern Ontario expand their businesses and create youth employment. Specifically, the funding will enable the North Claybelt Community Futures Development Corporation (CFDC) to continue to offer its successful Entrepreneur Francophone Plus initiative.

“ The Government of Canada recognizes the important role Francophone entrepreneurs play in growing the Canadian economy. By investing in projects, such as Entrepreneur Francophone Plus, FedNor is helping Northern Ontario businesses create jobs and assists communities in capitalizing on economic opportunities made possible through linguistic duality, ” The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Minister responsible for FedNor said in a release.

Paul Lefebvre, a Kapuskasing native and the Member of Parliament for Sudbury, made the announcement last week on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Minister responsible for FedNor .

“ First of all, it’s always nice when I’m able to come home for a visit. It’s especially nice when I’m able to make an announcement like this,” said Lefebvre. “Northern Ontario has an abundance of resourceful entrepreneurs that are establishing businesses, creating jobs and strengthening our region’s economy. This announcement is a great example of how our government, through FedNor , is helping to usher in a new generation of Francophone business and community leaders eager to create opportunities for the middle class and those working hard to join it.”

Provided through FedNor ’s Economic Development Initiative (EDI) for Northern Ontario, this investment will help provide Francophone entrepreneurs with access to export and business planning services, funding for youth internships, support for research and development, as well as business process improvements.

“ Today’s announcement demonstrates confidence in our organization and the work we do to make Kapuskasing and all of Northern Ontario a better place to live, work, play and visit,” said Gilbert Peters, President, North Claybelt CFDC. “This strategic investment will provide Francophone entrepreneurs in all corners of the region with access to the services and resources they need to grow their businesses and succeed in the global marketplace.”

In addition to the $500,000 in funding for North Claybelt, Lefebvre also announced an additional $180,000 in funding for the implementation of a project at Université de Hearst. This funding comes on the heels of last year’s $400,000 funding announcement for the infrastructure related to the project.