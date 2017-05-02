Day of Mourning recognizes those who were lost

The Labour Cenotaph in Riverside Park saw a crowd gather on April 28 during Canada's annual Day of Mourning ceremony to offer a moment of silence, prayers, and speeches to show their respect.

Taking place at the Labour Cenotaph in Riverside Park, the ceremony is held every year on Apr. 28, and recognizes and remembers those killed, injured, or infected by workplace accidents.

“ Today is the day that we recommit to health and safety,” said Dan Browne, President of the Kapuskasing District Labour Union.

He said that according to recent statistics, approximately 900-950 people die from workplace incidents around the country.

“ 46% of that is from exposure to chemicals or other illnesses caused.” Browne said. “So the handling of chemicals is a huge part of it.”

He said that one major factor in this statistic is still asbestos.