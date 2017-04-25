Town of Kap releases Quarterly Management Report

The Town of Kapuskasing released a Quarterly Management Report at a recent council meeting detailing current and upcoming projects, plans for the next quarter, and more for each department



Current projects in Community & Corporate Services include the Evacuation Advisory Committee preparing for further short term evacuation, year-end archiving as well as an Information Privacy Commission report for 2016, preparations for a classification filing system and Records Management system, By-Law and Municipal Policy review and increased accessibility to the public, as well as the continuation of Council Chamber upgrades and renovation.

Plans for the next quarter include a review of the Kapuskasing Emergency Plan, the completion of the Council Chamber Project, and 2018 Elections Review and Planning.

Current projects in Finance involved the operational budget, the capital budget, and year end procedures and documentation for annual audit.

Plans for the upcoming quarter are for further budget presentations for the Water and Sewer, Landfill and NERA, as well as a service review for the Civic Centre, completing fees analysis, Purchase Orders and purchasing process review, and a report on energy consumption.

Recreation and Culture's quarter saw the current projects of continued fundraising for the new pool, the Swim to Survive Plus program offered to Grade 7 students to teach them how to survive an unexpected fall in cold water, and the Trak Smart Energy Project.

Coming up next quarter will be the busiest quarter for the pool, with spring lessons, school programs, training and rentals, the shut down of the ice plant at the Arena scheduled for April 30, the arrival of the Big Top Circus on April 29, summer students, burials beginning early May at the cemetery, a service review for all recreation services, and the drafting of a Recreation Master Plan.

Building and Planning's quarter saw the current projects of continued permit administration, CGIS data integration of municipal property files, municipal bylaw enforcement, traffic, and animal control, the adoption of the new Official Plan, and the Planning Board administration as per the Minister's Orders in regards to OP completion, minor variances, and consents.

Upcoming projects include reviews and updates of the Property Standard and Traffic Bylaws, implementation of a property standards committee, property standards level 2 training, and a new zoning bylaw review.

In Public Works the current projects is the continued implementation of the new garbage and recycling systems, and the beginnings of street sweeping and cleaning.

Plans for the next quarter include finishing all street cleaning and repairs, finishing sidewalk repairs, and finishing the catch basin and man hole repairs.

Protective Services saw 18 calls for service during the quarter: five in January, seven in February, and six in March, two of which involved fire. The quarter also saw a variety of training exercises and various prevention, inspection, and education sessions.

Plans for the next reporting quarter involve the creation of a new firefighter training program/curriculum.

Énergie Kapuskasing Energy Inc.'s first quarter involved the finalizing of long-term financing for its operating projects, performing an engineer study on operating sites, and working with its bonding company to assign a contractor to finish the FIT 2 sites.

Plans for the second quarter involve finalizing financing, awarding the construction contracts, finishing the FIT 2 projects, beginning the construction of FIT 3 sites, negotiating construction financing, and full audits of all operating sites.

At the Kapuskasing Airport current projects include a revised MNR Fire Season agreement, addressing runway lights failure, budget review and elimination of aircraft refueler position, and the implementation of new after hour fees.