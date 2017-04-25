Spreading the wealth…

The numbers are in and the cheques distributed as this year's annual fundraising tournament, the Kapuskasing 2017 Year End Classic raised nearly $34,000 that was split three ways amongst Animal Rescue Kapuskasing, the Kapuskasing Nordic Ski Club, and the Kapuskasing Aquatic Facility on April 21.

“We distributed just under $34,000 which is pretty well what we received,” said organizer Claude Boucher. “Each organization received exactly a third.”

This year's tournament marked the fourth year that Boucher and his wife Colleen helped organize and head the weekend event.

“A few years ago I had in mind that we'd do this for five years, and this is year number four, so we have one more year on that personal commitment, so I think if everything stays the same we'll be involved again next year.”

Kap Aquatic Facility representative Gilbert Peters expressed his thanks to the couple.

“When we started this program to volunteer with Colleen and Claude and their organization there was no way we thought we could achieve what we did,” he said. “I really do believe they are the drivers behind this thing, and without them there was no way we could have achieved this goal. It is due to them that we are where we are today.”