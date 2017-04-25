Raising Autism Awareness

Moonbeam Country Store hosted its fourth annual Autism Awareness event earlier this month, through an afternoon fundraiser held at the store.

The event featured a variety of autism awareness items for sale, draws, face painting, baked goods and more, said event organizer France Lebel.

“Everything went very well, even though it was a rainy day people were still coming in,” she said. “We had a nice horse for them to visit outside, some face painting for the kids, free popcorn, cookies, and we had some refreshments for them to bring home or have with us.”

Also present during the day was some special guests.

“We brought in Supergirl to welcome the kids, Miss Kapuskasing joined us too, and we also had the championship rodeo winner Melanie Bérubé.”

She said that all money raised is counted and then matched by the store owners before randomly drawing a local school to donate the funds to.