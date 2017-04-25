Growing the game of golf in Kapuskasing

The Kapuskasing Golf Club is moving forward with the third year of the membership pilot project. The goal of the project is to grow and solidify key segments of its membership base. Options include a reduced rate structure for first time and returning members, young professionals, juniors and families. Current members will also have the opportunity to receive up to 30% off their annual membership if they attract first time members.

“ The first two (2) years of the membership pilot project has been a success,” said President André Robichaud “We have grown our membership by over 30% since its inception and we look forward to build on the success this upcoming season”.

Part of growing game for the future will still include family days, couples nights and junior days. “Golf is a game for life, it’s also a healthy activity for the entire family”, said Pro /Manager David Guay. “The game is inclusive and promotes fellowship, respect and many other life lessons.”