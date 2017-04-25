The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) President, Mayor Alan Spacek of Kapuskasing attended a federal government announcement and met with the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, Honourable Navdeep Bains along with MP – Nipissing-Timiskaming Anthony Rota, MP – Nickel Belt Marc Serré and other Northern Leaders in North Bay on April 19, 2017.

Minister Bains, along with MP Anthony Rota and MP Marc Serré announced an investment of $25 million over five years through the Federal Economic Development Initiative for Northern Ontario (FedNor) to support projects that will help to create jobs and opportunities in Northern Ontario.

In addition to the announcement, the Minister and MP Anthony Rota met with Northern Leaders to discuss the Prosperity and Growth Strategy for Northern Ontario which will focus on economic opportunities and efforts required to diversify the economic base of the region’s communities. The Strategy will help to facilitate discussions and inform future budget considerations for economic development in Northern Ontario.

“ I appreciated the opportunity to meet with Minister Bains and MP Anthony Rota to discuss Northern Ontario and the important role that FedNor plays in our communities. The federal government’s strategy to seek new opportunities in emerging industries such as clean technology but also focus on the unique strengths of the industries already operating in Northern Ontario will help to ensure a sustainable future for the region,” says Mayor Alan Spacek of Kapuskasing and President of FONOM. “It was particularly exciting to hear about the opportunities in mining innovation, agriculture and forestry and how these industries will assist in addressing climate change objectives.”