Flyers sign 13 after early tryout

After having announced that Glen Denney would be making his return as the head coach of the team, the Kapuskasing Dufour Waste Disposal Flyers wasted little time in getting the ball rolling on the 2017-2018 season.

This past week, the Flyers began re-stocking the cupboards, signing 13 players for the coming season, including six newcomers.

Making their Flyers debuts this fall will be goaltender Sebastien Plamondon, forwards Nick Belisle, Dawson Linklater, Sam Vachon, Blaine Boissoneault and defenseman Ryan Maynard.

Returning to the club from last year’s roster are forwards Jacob Comeau, Jared Dupuis, Martin Poisson, Mathieu Parent and defensemen Sylvain Gravel, Gabriel John-George and Cooper Roussy.