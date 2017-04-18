On April 28, Kapuskasing will be host to the Watoto Children's Choir performance “Oh What Love” as part of the group's annual tour across Canada.

The concert will mark the third time the choir has performed in Kapuskasing, with prior concerts being held in 2013, and 2015.

The concert is set to take place at the Kapuskasing District High School auditorium on April 28, says Abundant Life lead pastor Jason Burt.



“The concert is free to attend and is open to the community,” he said. “It is a wonderful experience for kids and families as a whole.”

The Watoto Children's Choir is a group of youth and adults hailing from Uganda, Africa, that represent Watoto, an organization that helps take in orphans and women in need.

“It is all children from Uganda, so these children live in a home environment, the Watoto Children's home,” Burt said. “That is basically a large property that they have multiple homes built. Each home has a house mom who takes care of the kids, who have been orphaned through different circumstances.”

Every year a group of the children travel across the country to perform.

“So they travel through Canada at different times, they allow the kids one trip through their schooling to come and see different cultures and also to travel and bring awareness to the cause of Watoto.”