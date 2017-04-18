Rangers claim OHF gold
The Oakville Rangers were crowned provincial champions after a hard-fought victory over the Cambridge Hawks in the OHF finals.
Earlier this month, the Kap RCC played host to the Ontario Hockey Federation provincial pee wee “A” hockey championships.
The weekend featured a bevy of stellar hockey and in the end, it would come down to a contest between the Oakville Rangers and the Cambridge Hawks to decide a provincial champion.
After three periods of hard-fought hockey, it would be the Rangers, who would emerge triumphant in a 3-2 decision.