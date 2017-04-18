Going on an Easter Egg Hunt

Youth aged 0-11 were in for a treat over the Easter Weekend, as Abundant Life hosted its fifth annual Easter Egg Hunt at Coeur du Nord on April 15.

Split into three different events held at different times for children aged 0 to five, six to eight, and nine to 11, the event saw over thousands of chocolate eggs scattered across the gymnasium to collect.

“We have purchased 7,000 Easter Eggs, as well as a number of large chocolate bunnies, as well as a really big basket full of different prizes for a draw that was held on Monday morning” said event organizer Jason Burt. “We're here for the community and this is an awesome way to be involved.”