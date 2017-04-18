Chanelle Larabie expresses her thanks
Chanelle Larabie, your Kapuskasing delegate, would like to thank all of her sponsors.
Thanks to your generosity, this great adventure is just beginning !
Chapelle Larabie, votre représentante pour Kapuskasing, aimerait remercier tous ses commanditaires. Grâce à votre générosité, cette belle aventure ne fait que commencer !
Knowles Building Centre
Spacek’s
Kelly-Ann Perras – Lifestyle Coach- Ideal Protein
Uptown Motors
Shopper’s Drug Mart
Innovation Construction
Total Street Maintenance
Eastview Chevrolet Buick GMC
Apollo Motel
Tapisrido Carpet One
The Royal Theater
DAMCO Fuels & Supplies
Groundhog Chip Stand
Caro Mercier Lemieux – Health & Welness Coach - Xyngular
Lakeside Studio
ATremblay Contracting
Remax
Ghislain Hébert Trucking
Ray Pelletier Masonry
RDS Enterprises
Le Caprice Resto
PLB Furniture – Leon’s
Ward Construction
Northland Seasonal Storage
MCM Veterinary Hospital
O’Briens Classic Grill
Lambert Dental Group
Moonbeam Country Store
Daniel Desrochers Limited
Chez Lizette Restaurant
ParadiSpa
CKGN
Blooming Bouquet
Parent Mechanical Services
Rock N’ Beauty Parlour
Steff’s Diagnostic & Repair Centre
G-T Plumbing & Heating
E Plourde & Son Upholstering
Rona – Gerald Cabinet & Glass Shop
Gaston’s Sport & Marine
X-Stream Car Wash
Robichaud Insurance
United Floors – Dellair Construction Company
Trevor’s Computer Centre
Fromagerie Kapuskoise
Family & Friends – Good Luck Page
Thank you! Merci!