North Claybelt AGM highlights focus on retention

The North Claybelt Community Futures Development Corporation held their annual general meeting on April 7, an event that featured presentations, a lunch, and special guest Denis Nadeau representing Fromagerie Kapuskoise.

According to organization president Gilbert Peters, North Claybelt has had a successful fiscal year through its operations.

“North Claybelt has assisted 17 new and existing businesses in the region by investing a total of $715,018,” he said. “This investment created and maintained a total of 24 full time and 21 part time jobs in our communities. The entrepreneurs leveraged more than $2.3 million by way of owner's equity and other funding.”

Additionally, North Claybelt gave 213 face-to-face meetings and 762 client interactions through its business counselling service.

One topic that received focus during the meeting was a common issue to Northern Ontario, the inability to retain youth.

Peters acknowledged that there are a lack of opportunities, but said that North Claybelt has been working to create new opportunities.

“The team at North Claybelt continues to work tirelessly with the support of FedNor, through various initiatives such as the program Head Start in Business which is delivered throughout Northern Ontario, to give our youth the opportunity to consider coming back home and help to create business opportunities for themselves and their communities.”

Designed for youth ages four to 34, the program encourages youth to explore their entrepreneurial skills and potential while remaining in the north.

Peters also described another that have been implemented to help youth retention, Entrepreneur Francophone Plus, which assists Francophone entrepreneurs, through two funding opportunities: Vision Plus and Youth Internships.

The former allows entrepreneurs the opportunity to access up to 75% of eligible costs up to $5,000 that includes marketing, virtual visibility, research, and more.

Peters also focused on the values of partnerships and working together to better serve the community.

“By working together, we can accomplish much more,” he said. “It makes our communities a better place to live.”

One such partnership was with the Fromagerie Kapuskoise, one of the current leading success stories from the region.

First launching in 2015, the cheese factory has consistently been making an impact.

Denis Nadeau, father of the Fromagerie's pioneer François Nadeau, spoke about the business, of its goals, and how things have gone thus far.

One thing he stressed was that the Fromagerie has always strived to be able to provide its cheese for the community its in.

“Cheese shouldn't be a luxury item,” Nadeau said.

He thanked the community for its continued support.

“We are in this together to be surrounded, supported, and encouraged.”