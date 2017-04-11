Kapswim holds annual swimathon fundraiser

Article Submitted

As part of their fundraising activities for the season, Kapswim members collected pledges from family and friends, and then jumped in the Donat Brousseau pool to swim as many laps as they could in their allotted time period.

Senior swimmers kicked off their Saturday morning last weekend bright and early at 7am and swam for 2 hours straight, only taking short breaks to hydrate. Sarah Ethier completed 304 laps in that time. Her group completed an average of 235 lengths of pool in 2 hours.

The intermediate group next jumped in the pool for their 1.5 hours of endurance swim time. These swimmers averaged 110 laps in that span with Audrey Lepage swimming 168 lengths. Junior and Future swimmers had an hour to complete their swimathon. Annabelle Nadeau swam 84 laps and these two groups combined for an average of 55 laps in one hour.

Members are still handing in or collecting their pledges so an official amount is not available yet. The club thanks all families and friends that have contributed thus far.

Kapswim is now preparing for its final fundraiser of the season: Sausage, Kielbasa and Pepperette sale.