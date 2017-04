A Kapuskasing public speaker has done it again, as Primary division contender Sarah Card took first place in the Division competition held on April 8, in New Liskeard.

Due to her victory, Card will be advancing to the Area competition held later in the month on April 22 in Haileybury, the last level of competition before the provincial finals.

Fellow speakers Macy Piché and Jared Duncan were unable to attend the competition due to scheduling conflicts.