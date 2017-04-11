Kap Gives Back with 2017 Year End Classic

Kapuskasing's annual fundraising hockey tournament, penny sale, and silent auction, the Year End Classic took place on March 31-April 2, and was a great success said organizers.

The three-day tournament saw the Kapuskasing Sports Palace be a hub of activity as a full compliment of teams participated across six different divisions in order to raise funds for Kapuskasing Aquatic Facility, the Kap Nordic Ski Club and Animal Rescue Kapuskasing.

“Everything has been excellent,” said organizer Claude Boucher. “We've had some very busy days, we don't know what the final results are, but it certainly looks promising.”



This year marks the fourth year that Boucher and his wife Colleen helped organize and run the Year End Classic.



“Fundraising went very well this year,” he said. “Everything has been very smooth. I think our experience does it, as well as the fact that we started very early and had some great help.”

Boucher expressed his thanks to all who helped make the event a possibility.

“I can't say enough about thanking the merchants in this community that give so much to us, as well as to the community as a whole that comes together buying tickets, coming to the arena, and having fun at it,” he said. “It is really encouraging and is what makes us want to carry on. The community has been very good to us.”



This year's tournament results are as follows:

Winning the Men's 40+ division was the Rusty Trombones.

Winning the Ladies division was the Cochrane Foxes.

Taking the top spot in the Men's C division was the Crane Crushers.

Finishing first in the Men's Rec division was R&G Trucking.

NAPA de Problème claimed the win in the Men's B division.

Boom Goes the Dynamite took home the gold in the Men's A Division, which was the final game of the tournament.