Cream of the crop…

The Kapuskasing Jaguars are women’s provincial champions after winning the midget “B” title this past weekend in the greater Toronto area.

The Jags went undefeated in the tournament, defeating the Mount Forest Rams, Durham West Lightning and Wilmot Wolverines in the round-robin portion of the tournament, then went on to defeat the Lambton Attack in the quarter-finals.

In the semi-finals, the Jags would defeat the Kincardine Kinucks before moving on to the finals to claim the championship with their second win over the Mount Forest Rams.