CNIB Eye Van coming to Kap      

Are you experiencing problems with your vision? Do you have a family history of diabetes, glaucoma or macular degeneration?

If you answered yes, please contact your family doctor, nurse practitioner, optometrist or diabetes educator to see if a referral to the CNIB Eye Van is right for you.

Supported by the Kapuskasing Rotary Club & Sensenbrenner Hospital, the CNIB Eye Van will visit Kapuskasing from April 27 to May 19. It will be parked at the Hospital, 101 Progress Cres.

In partnership with local healthcare professionals, CNIB Eye Van patients will also have a chance to learn about diabetes and meet with the Diabetes Education Team.