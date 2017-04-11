Brunet pleads, is sentenced

The court case involving Kapuskasing man Shawn Brunet has drawn to a close.

Brunet was charged with, among other offences, Arson- Disregard for human life in May of 2015 and pled guilty to the following charges late last month:

Three counts of criminal harassment

One count of arson

One count of intimidation of a justice participant

One breach of undertaking to an officer in charge

Five breaches of recognizances