Brunet pleads, is sentenced

The court case involving Kapuskasing man Shawn Brunet has drawn to a close.

 

Brunet was charged with, among other offences, Arson- Disregard for human life in May of 2015 and pled guilty to the following charges late last month:

 

  • Three counts of criminal harassment

  • One count of arson

  • One count of intimidation of a justice participant

  • One breach of undertaking to an officer in charge

  • Five breaches of recognizances

 

Brunet was sentenced on March 27, to 1017 days of jail (credited during pre-trial custody), three years probation, was placed in the justice DNA database and received a weapons prohibition of 10 years as well as victim fines and surcharges.