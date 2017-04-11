Brunet pleads, is sentenced
The court case involving Kapuskasing man Shawn Brunet has drawn to a close.
Brunet was charged with, among other offences, Arson- Disregard for human life in May of 2015 and pled guilty to the following charges late last month:
-
Three counts of criminal harassment
-
One count of arson
-
One count of intimidation of a justice participant
-
One breach of undertaking to an officer in charge
-
Five breaches of recognizances
Brunet was sentenced on March 27, to 1017 days of jail (credited during pre-trial custody), three years probation, was placed in the justice DNA database and received a weapons prohibition of 10 years as well as victim fines and surcharges.