10 Model Towners make Sunshine List

The Government of Ontario has release this year’s Sunshine List and 10 Town of Kapuskasing employees are making an appearance on the 2016 edition.

The Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act, 1996 (the act) makes Ontario's public sector more open and accountable to taxpayers. The act requires organizations that receive public funding from the Province of Ontario to make public, by March 31 each year, the names, positions, salaries and total taxable benefits of employees paid $100,000 or more in the previous calendar year.

Making the list from the Town of Kapuskasing this past year were:

Yves Labelle ( $154,115.43 ), Gerry Demeules ( $147,526.23 ), Michel Boulianne ( $117,787.08 ), Marc Dupont ( $117,019.77 ), Éric Côté ( $112,338.67 ), Patrick Kennedy ( $107,942.94 ), Marc Sawyer ( $105,641.92), Roger Isabelle ($105,518.31 ), Michael Vachon ( $104,514.90 ) and Terry Riopelle ( $102,756.86 ).