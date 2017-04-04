This past Friday, Bistro Boréal, held at the Timmins campus, celebrated an important partnership between Collège Boréal and two local businesses, the Fromagerie Kapuskoise and Mattagami Heights Farm.

“ The agricultural opportunities in northeastern Ontario are limitless. Collège Boréal is committed to working closely with local businesses and showcasing quality products from the region,” said Daniel Giroux, President, Collège Boréal.

“ The success of our bistro event rests on community support. On behalf of the College, I would like to thank Timmins residents for their continued support. A special thank you to the Fromagerie Kapuskoise and Mattagami Heights Farm for their ongoing contribution toward the success of our culinary programs and the economic development of this great community,” said Jean-Pierre Nadon, Collège Boréal Director, Timmins.

Under the supervision of Chef Justin Bonney, students enrolled in Boréal’s Culinary Arts program in Timmins regularly organize gourmet events known as “Bistro Boréal”. Open to the public, the bistros allow students to put into practice classroom training and manage a culinary event from start to finish. In addition, thanks to the popularity of the events, two educational trips were funded with part of the proceeds.

“ Bistro Boréal is a win-win event for the North! We are proud to collaborate with other local businesses to ensure the sustainable development of the community,” said Denis Nadeau, Fromagerie Kapuskoise.

Canadian cuisine was highlighted at the March 31 event. Guests were served poutine with shredded duck confit and cheese curds from Fromagerie Kapuskoise, maple glazed braised beef short ribs from Mattagami Heights Farms, and other Canadian delights!