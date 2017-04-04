Sowing the seeds of the future…

Kapuskasing and the Centre de Loisirs helped to “Cultivate the Great Claybelt” through the hosting of an agricultural symposium on March 30, and 31.

Organized and hosted by the Northeast Community Network (NeCN), the two-day symposium provided a setting to learn about the increasing agricultural opportunities in Northern Ontario through a variety of panels, speakers, and presentations.

“Our goal for the event is economic based in a sense,” said NeCN's Chair of the Agricultural Community Antoine Vézina. “It is to attract investment, to build capacity, and to educate and build awareness.”

He said that the symposium came as a followup to one held earlier in 2013.

“We have seen a lot of successes and developments that have happened since then, so we felt it was important to do a followup symposium to share these success, news, and information,” Vézina said. “We want to provide market intelligence to allow existing operators to better themselves and expand if they wish, as well as an opportunity to entice or give motivation to those who want to start a new agri-food business.”

Some of the presentations included panels local success stories, such as Francois Nadeau from Fromagerie Kapuskoise, Andrew Gordanier from the Kapuskasing Demonstration Farm, and Marcel Rheault from Rheault Distillery in Hearst.

Vézina said that symposiums such as Cultivate the Great Claybelt have shown and will have lasting effects, with benefits such as networking and new partnerships coming from it.

“The benefits and the results might not be immediate or direct, but we hope that this will create spinoffs in the short medium term, where there will be new connections for new business partnerships, new products, so the sky is the limit in a sense,” he said. “The benefits are economic obviously, but they're also social/cultural and environmental. It's all about working together for the best interest of every community in the region and ultimately its about building a sustainable food system where the food is grown here, and it stays here, and it is eaten here.”

The event's attendance exceeded expectations, Vézina said, with approximately 225 attendees filling the Centre to capacity.



“It speaks to the team's effort, our collaborators in helping us promote the event and getting people through the door.”

He said that this growth has been observed in the agriculture sector as a whole.



“We are seeing more farms expand, we're seeing more farms start up, the 2016 Census which will include agricultural data will be released later this year, so we're anxious to see those results and that will prove that there has been expansion in Cochrane and Northern Ontario as a whole,” Vézina noted. “Visually I think this has been apparent by visiting Farmer's Markets, by attending an event like this, by seeing the amount of land being brought back to production in the region. All signs that it is growing.”