Playing the Blue and Gold

Students from the elementary schools in the area converged at the Kapuskasing District High School on March 28 for the annual Blue and Gold basketball tournament.

This year's competition featured students from Andre Cary, St.Pats, Diamond Jubilee, Coeur du Nord, Jacques Cartier, St.Jules, and Clayton Brown facing off against each other on the court in two different divisions, the Girls Division, and Boys A,

The finals saw Andre Cary claim the gold, by winning in the Girls Division against St.Patrick's, while in the Boys A division Andre Cary defeated St. Jules.