Kapswim has strong showing at NEOR 4

Kapswim sent 25 swimmers to compete in the 4th North Eastern Ontario Regional meet of the season at Laurentian University in Sudbury this past weekend. This was a “long course” meet which means it was an Olympic-sized 50m pool. A total of 15 clubs (from North Bay, the Sudbury region, Sault-Ste-Marie, Timmins, Hearst…) competed bringing the number of athletes for this meet at 359.

Kapswim finished 5th overall in top 3 finishes while grabbing the 3rd most 1st place ribbons.

In the 10 and under category:

Jacob Girouard (2nd place, 200m breast), Carley Dambrowitz (4th, 200m breast), Tessa Dambrowitz (17th, 50m back), Mackenzie Isaac (8th, 50m breast), Abby LaSalle (24th, 50m back), Kaylee LaSalle (all Top 2 finishes), Jody Laurin (8th, 200m IM), Audrey Lepage (3rd, 200m breast), Sadie McGregor (5th, 200m breast and 50m fly), Laurence Trottier (all Top 2 finishes).

In the 11-12 year olds category:

Nicola Girouard (2nd place, 200m breast), Audrée Dallaire (15th, 100m and 200m breast), Danika Ethier (all Top 3 finishes), Raphaelle Gendron (11th, 50m free), Savana Hachey (10th, 50m back), Madison Johnson (3rd, 50m breast), Emily Laurin (4th, 50m back), Myriam Lepage (3rd, 100m back).

In the 13-14 year olds category:

Dustin Bernard (4th, 50m fly), Ryley Casonato (1st, 50m fly and 3rd, 100m breast), Derek Courchesne (1st, 50m breast), Kelsy Courchesne (11th, 50m fly), Sarah Ethier (4th, 50m free), Marie-Neige Gendron (14th, 100m breast), Madison Smith (1st, 50m free and 2nd, 50m breast).

Up next for the team will be the 3rd Top Fish event in Timmins on April 8th and Team Challenge in Markham April 28-30.