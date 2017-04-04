Challenging the National Biathlon

Two cadets from the 1635 Kapuskasing Army Cadets participated in the National biathlon competition earlier in March and finished sixth in their competition.

Cadet Maxine Parent and MCpl Elisabeth Trottier claimed sixth place in the Junior Female Relay competition, while Team Ontario as a whole finished third place overall.

“It was all really fun, I made new friends and we did a lot of stuff together, our coach was really cool,” said Cadet Parent.

The two said that the competition was a blast, with opportunities for fun alongside chances for further education.



“We learnt a lot of new stuff,” said MCpl Trottier. “We were told some different things to help us out with shooting, and we also learnt some new techniques for ski races, because we did four days in a row of races, which is something we don't usually do.”

One of the challenges the two faced was the addition of rain to the circuit.

“In Kap we're not used to skiing in rain or with a lot of people. Usually it snows and the trails are quiet so that was a challenge,” said MCpl Trottier.



A sentiment that Cadet Parent shared.



“When it was raining, icing and snowing, you could barely see ahead of you, which made it harder, but I kept going.”

Both said that they are aiming to head to Nationals again.

“We're going to be working really hard and doing our best again.”

Cadet Parent used the opportunity to thank all of the coaches and trainers for their assistance.

“I would like to thank all of our trainers, they were really nice and they helped us a lot, because this was my first year I didn't know anything about it, so they helped me a lot to get there.”

Lt. Nadeau, CO of the 1635 Cadets as well as one of the coaches, expressed her pride for the cadets.

“I can say that I'm very proud of all of our participating cadets, we started off the season with six cadets that went to the Northern Ontario competition in Sault Ste. Marie,” she shared. “Then we had three cadets participate at provincial level, and two cadets who participated at national level. They put in a lot of hard work. Many of them have skied between three to four hundred kms just this winter. So they have put in a lot of time, a lot of work, and a lot of effort and they had a lot of fun too. So I'm very proud of them.”



Lt.Nadeau as well as Cadet Parent and MCpl Trottier declared their thanks for the Kap Nordic Ski Club for the use of their trails.



“A huge thank you to the Kap Nordic Ski Club for the use of their beautiful trails. They're well maintained, and they always encourage us when we go skiing,” Lt. Nadeau said.



I'd like to thank the Ski Club for letting us go four to five times a week to go skiing and use the chalet when we're done, it was really nice and it helped us quite a bit.” said MCpl Trottier.