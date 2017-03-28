Timmins girls take NEOHA title

This past weekend, the Kap RCC played host to the atom Northeastern Ontario Hockey Association (NEOHA) atom “A” championship.

Action was fast and furious as teams battled for the league championship, with the Timmins North Stars and the Timmins Falcons girls’ squads battling for the title on Sunday afternoon.

The Kapuskasing atom Ice Hawks were eliminated by the Falcons in the semi-finals on Sunday morning.