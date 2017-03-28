Representing Moonbeam in Miss North Ontario

Ashley Piche is representing the town of Moonbeam in the Miss North Ontario Pageant (MNO) taking place in Sudbury May 11-13, 2017. The MNO is a registered organization that promotes tourism in Northern Ontario and an annual supporter of Northern Ontario Families of Children with Cancer. (NOFCC)

For Ashley, this marks her first foray into pageants.

“I've never been in a pageant in my life,” she said. “I'm always outdoors, I'm always out snowmobiling and stuff, I've never thought I'd do something like, but it is really empowering so I thought why not.”



She said that she first got involved after the director personally asked her to participate.

“When she asked, I thought why not, because this is a way to show positivity towards women all around Ontario, not just for beauty, but for yourself and to get out there and show people what women are capable of doing.”

Ashley did her part raising money for the NOFCC by collecting donations at the Remi Ski Hill at the beginning of March and in the Badminton tournament “Come Smash with Ash” on March 14.

“It was amazing to see all of the wonderful kids come out to help me raise money for a great cause,” she said.



The MNO is not a beauty pageant, but a self development program that encourages the rewards of volunteer work and appreciating the beauty of all that is present in Northern Ontario.

Ashley was also on the lookout for sponsors to not only advertise their business in the MNO program book, but also to help her through this amazing journey.

“This experience has been so rewarding and humbling at the same time,” she said. “I'm excited to head down to Sudbury to represent and showcase to all of Northern Ontario the town of Moonbeam. I'd like to thank all of my sponsors that help support me on this journey: First Nation Timber, Big O Construction, Northern Truss, A. Filion Bus Line, Dr.Michel Gravel Dentistry, Professional Corporation, Nadon's Jewellery, Moonbeam Machine Shop and Welding, Dr.Roderick Cheung Medicine Professional Corporation, Moonbeam Country Store, Robichaud Insurance, Val Albert Motors, and Lambert Dental Group. ”

If you would like to sponsor Ashley you can email her at ashleypiche@gafe.dsb1.ca or call at 705-335-1607.

Beginning April 15, you will be able to vote for Ashley as your favourite delegate on the Miss North Ontario website (missnorthontario.com) in hopes to win the People's Choice award.