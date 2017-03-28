Millette will not return behind Flyers’ bench

Last Tuesday, Flyers head coach Pat Millette informed the team’s management that he would not be returning as head coach of the team next season.

“ After having several conversations with Pat about the past season and the upcoming season he felt this was the best move for him and his family,” said Flyers President, Darren Potvin. “Obviously we are sad that Pat has decided to not return but we respect his decision. We know how much he loves this team and this organization. This wasn't an easy decision for him but his family comes before anything else and we fully respect that.”

Millette has confirmed though, that he will remain with the organization in some capacity.

“ I would personally like to thank Pat and his staff for their time and dedication,” said Potvin. “His leadership on and off of the ice was outstanding and that was reflected in the on-ice product and in our community.”

With little time to spare before the start of the team’s spring camp, the Flyers began the search for a new coach last week.

“ Our list of candidates is impressive and includes some high profile coaches with many years of experience,” said Potvin. “I have no concerns about our coaching next season but ideally we would like to find a long term solution and not look at finding a new coach every off season. That being said, we will play the hand we are dealt.”





Potvin said he would like to see assistant coaches Cory Marchand and Jason Ouimette remain with the organization, but added those types of decisions will be left up to the new head coach.

“ The candidates I've spoke with about the head coaching job have spoken very highly of both Marchand and Ouimette so I'm confident we will all get on the same page,” said Potvin. “We expect to make an official announcement on a new coach in early April to give the successful candidate sufficient time to prepare for spring camp.”