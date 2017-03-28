Flyers hand out year-end awards

The Kapuskasing Dufour Waste Disposal Flyers held their annual awards banquet this past Saturday, recognizing the best and brightest from the season past.

Here are the winners of this year’s awards:

Rolly Dagenais was recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award, not only for his work with the Flyers, but in acknowledgement of his 50 years of service to minor hockey. Dagenais’ wife, Micheline, also received a gift from the team for her continued support of her husband’s endeavors in the sport.

Joel Levesque was presented the Craig Simmons Resilience Award, for his battling through adversity over the course of the 2016-2017 season.

The Ultimate Flyer Award was presented to Nicholas Dubé, recognizing his contributions to the club on and off of the ice.

Flyers captain Sebastien Despatie was presented the Dustin Dagenais Leadership Award.

The Flyers MVP Award was presented to perennial scorer Sam Bourdages.