Clean sweep!

The Kapuskasing public speaking students from St.Patrick's school have done it again, with all three students securing the win at the Zone level of the Royal Canadian Legion's public speaking contest.

Held in Hearst on March 25, Primary division student Sarah Card, Junior division student Jared Duncan, and Intermediate division Macy Piche each won first place in their divisions.

“Branch 85 is thrilled with the results and would like to thank the competitors, parents, teachers, and St. Patrick Elementary for the commitment to the Legion Public Speaking Competition,” said Legion representative Dianne Leaist-Yorkston.

Next up for the speakers will be the District Competition, which will be held in New Liskeard on Saturday April 8.