705 Studios pumping out new music

It has been just two years since Kapuskasing man Dennis Habel opened 705 Studios, with the hope of bringing new, original music by northerners to the public at large.

That dream is coming to fruition as the local studio is pushing out several new projects including albums and singles over the course of the next few weeks.

The “How Do You Like Nows”, a trio composed of Habel, drummer Dan Tremblay and session bassist Jacques Groulx has released its first self-titled EP.

From the funky “Love Ladder” to the bluesy “Bluebird Day”, the album features something for just about everyone.

“We were working on a bridge project on Hwy. 11 and we started jamming after work. Finally, we decided to cut some songs at the studio,” said Tremblay. “After that, we went to master the tracks Metalworks Studios in Toronto.”

Additionally, local musician Robert “Junior” Thiffeault will be releasing an six-song EP of his own through the local studio on Apr. 21.

“I’ve been working on this off and on for about two years,” said Thiffeault. “It’s more of a back catalog of my work. I’m really excited to get this stuff out now.”

“The stuff he’s done is so good, I thought we should absolutely release it,” said Habel. “And you can hear the evolution of the studio through Junior’s work, which started when we were just getting off of the ground to a time where we had more and better equipment to record on.”

Jessie Chimm will release her first single “The Storm”, on Apr. 7.

“Dennis wrote the music for it and I wrote the lyrics,” said Chimm. “I’m looking forward to this and on working on more in the future.”

“Create, Educate, Inspire” is the credo of 705 Studios.

“When you create, you inspire and when you inspire, people want to learn about what you’re doing so you’re educating,” said Habel.

On the horizon for the studio, are a new album from Thiffeault (after releasing his back catalog), while Chimm will be working on a six-song EP. The “How Do You Like Me Nows” will be working on a full-length album.

The current “How Do You Like Me Nows” EP is available locally at Apex, Euphoria Spa and Hair, Spacek’s Circle Music, Cordonnerie Francoeur Show Repair, The Sunshine House and Tavern and Tattos and Dews.

All of the music from 705 Studios is also available digitally on iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music and numerous other digital sites.