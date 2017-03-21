Women’s Day activity has strong turnout

Last Wednesday,

“Habitat Interlude hosted it, but it was a it was a collaborative effort between a number of different organizations in town,” said spokesperson Michelle Nadeau. “We had another good turnout this year. There were about 180 participants and with volunteers the total was around 220 women.”

The event was free of charge, which Nadeau said was done to ensure full participation.

“We wanted to make sure anyone who wanted to attend, could,” she explained. “What we did ask is if people were able to, that they bring some cleaning products, so that when we get clients at the women’s shelter who are moving, that we can make them a ‘starter kit’ of sorts.”

The evening featured musical performances by Marcia Chum, art activities, draws, cocktails (alcohol-free) and a dream catcher making class, courtesy of Clarice Wilcox and Brenda Christie.

“We got a lot of positive feedback,” said Nadeau. “We’d like to thank the women who attended and the extremely generous merchants, who supplied us with prizes for the night. We couldn’t do it without them.