St.Pat's students sweep Legion Public Speaking

The first level of the Royal Canadian Public Speaking competition was held on March 7, and the results are in, with students from St.Patrick's school claiming top spot in all three divisions.

This year's results:





Primary (Grade 1-3)

1st Place: Sarah Card – St. Pat’s – Finding the Perfect Pet

2nd Place: Hayden Marin – St. Pat’s – Kindness





Junior (Grade 4-6)

1st Place: Jared Duncan – St. Pat’s – The Pressure of a Speech

2nd Place: Vincent Papineau – St. Pat’s – Cadets

3rd Place: Mandy Guillemette – DJPS – Essiac





Intermediate (Grade 7-9)

1st Place: Macy Piché – St. Pat’s – Public Washrooms

2nd Place: Sydney Denney – St. Pat’s – Like a Girl

3rd Place: Ashlyn Quesnel – DJPS – We Must Fight Homelessness





The first place winners in each category will be continuing forward in the competition, the Zone competition, which will be taking place in Hearst on Saturday March 25th . Should they prove successful there the next level will be the District Competition will be held in New Liskeard on Saturday April 8th, then Area Competition will be held in Haileybury on Saturday April 22nd, and the Provincial Finals will be held in Stratford on Saturday May 6th.