OPP LAY CHARGES IN ELDER FRAUD

On February 15, 2016, The James Bay Ontario Provincial Police were called regarding an allegation of a fraud involving an elderly person.

The James Bay OPP with the assistance of the James Bay Crime Unit, OPP Forensic Identification Unit, and the OPP Asset Forfeiture Unit conducted a lengthy investigation which has determined that a male and female had made purchases at local businesses, made cheques out and withdrew money from the account of the elderly person. The accused persons relied on the authority of the power of attorney to make the transactions. Police determined that the transactions made were outside the scope of the power of attorney.

As a result of the investigation, a 56-year-old Kapuskasing man was arrested charged with:

Fraud Over $5000, contrary to section 380(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC

Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition, contrary to section 86(1) of the CC

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC

Theft by Person Holding Power of Attorney, contrary to section 331 of the CC;

A 33-year-old Kapuskasing woman was charged with the following:

Fraud Under $5000, contrary to section 380(1)(b) of the CC,

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC