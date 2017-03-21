News from poolside with KapSwim

Strong showing for KapSwim at the Dave Kensit Championship

In order to compete in this championship meet in Sault-Ste-Marie, swimmers needed to qualify by achieving time standards. Ten members of KapSwim earned the privilege to participate and faced-off against 13 other clubs. The end result was a tie for 5th place in podium finishes.

Top 3 finishers were Nicola Girouard on the boys’ side, and Danika Ethier, Kaylee LaSalle, Audrey Lepage, Madison Smith and Laurence Trottier on the girls’ side. Girls relay teams also earned two 3rd place finishes.

Also competing in this meet were Audrey Dallaire, Sarah Ethier, Raphaelle Gendron and Myriam Lepage.

Up next for the club: younger swimmers will travel to Kirkland Lake on February 26 to participate and the second Top Fish event of the season.

Kapswim participates in the Ontario Winter Festival

Stricker qualifying times were needed to compete at the Etobicoke Olympium pool, but four Kapswim members made it nonetheless. Danika Ethier, Kaylee LaSalle, Madison Smith and Laurence Trottier competed against 88 other clubs and 956 swimmers last weekend.

Trottier (10 and under) earned an 8th place finish in the 50m breast event and got 9th place in the 100m breast. LaSalle (10 and under) finished 11th in the 50m back and 16th in the 100m back. A tougher, but still competitive weekend for Smith (14 year old) who grabbed the 24th position in the 100m back and 30th place in the 50m free. Ethier (12 year old) finished 34th in the 200m breast and 36th in the 100m breast.

All four swimmers should be proud of their accomplishment. The experience of competing in festival meets against the best in the province is invaluable. Kapswim continues to produce top-notch swimmers every year.

Up next for the club: some swimmers will travel to Kirkland Lake on February 26 to participate in the second Top Fish event of the season, while others will travel to Sudbury after the March break to compete in the Long Course NEOR 4.

Kapswim earns great experience in Kirkland Lake

18 of the younger members of Kapswim travelled to Kirkland Lake last weekend to compete in the 2nd Top Fish event of the season. In total, 7 clubs and 92 swimmers were present at the Joe Mavrinac Pool.

Making their mark in their first official meet of the season were Drake Brooks, Kody Gagnon, Brayden Hachey, Felix Lepage, Emma Côté, Exa Lamontagne, Alexa Ouimette, Olivia Reedhead and Isabelle Renaud.

Mackenzie Isaac earned 2nd place in 100m breast, while Annabelle Nadeau grabbed 3rd in the 100m back (both swim in the 10 and under category). Other notables were 11 year-old Savana Hachey who finished 5th in the 100m breast, and 10 and under swimmers Abby LaSalle (5th, 100m back), Adyson Brooks (6th, 100m back), Alexia Dubosq (6th, 25m free), Sophie Renaud (6th, 50m back) and Mylène Nadeau (9th, 25m back). Claudie Audras was able to cut 3 seconds off her 50m free.

The boys’ relay team of Brooks, Hachey, Gagnon and Lepage got 2nd place in the 4 x 25m free, while the girls’ relay team (LaSalle, A. Nadeau, S. Renaud and Isaac) earned 3rd place in that same event.

Up next for the club: some swimmers will travel to Sudbury after the March break to compete in the Long Course NEOR 4 at the Laurentian pool.