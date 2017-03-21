North Centennial Manor in Kapuskasing was the recipient of a cheque on March. 16, as the Branch 85 of the Royal Canadian Legion donated $6,500 towards the purchase of a new equipment.

Manor Administrator Claude Tremblay said that the money will be put towards the purchase of a new bath lift to help residents bathe.

“Last year we applied for a donation as we are in need of a bath lift, this is a special piece of equipment that allows us to be able to properly care for our residents,” he said. “Because our residents are starting to get aged and are having more complex needs, we need those new equipment to be able to provide the proper care.”

He expressed his thanks to all of the organizations and groups that offer donations.

“It is really appreciated that we receive these donations from all of these organizations,” Tremblay said. “Even though we receive operation money from the Ministry we are lacking for capital equipment and the means to keep our equipment in good order. So thank you very much for the assistance.”