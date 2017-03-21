Kap’s economic crunch results in cuts

The repercussions of the decision to change the funding apportionment formula for the Cochrane District Social Services Board (CDSSAB) and Tembec’s successful assessment appeal are being immediately felt by the Town of Kapuskasing.

Last Wednesday, Economic Development Officer André Robichaud issued the following statement:

Dear Colleagues,



I wish to inform you that effective March 31, 2017 I will no longer be in the capacity of Economic Development Officer at the Town of Kapuskasing.

I have been informed by administration that my position has been terminated due to financial challenges and municipal priorities.

I understand the decision to control spending and the difficult resolutions that have to be made by elected officials.

I have profoundly enjoyed working with you and helping businesses, community organizations and the municipality over the past 7+ years.

In the coming weeks, I will be taking the time to determine my next steps and to re-evaluate where I can best help my community and region.



Sincerely,



André Robichaud

The Times has also learned that Manager of Capital Projects and Development, Sylvain Payeur, has also seen his position eliminated as a result of the economic crunch.

All of this of course, comes on the heels of the municipality suspending the Kapuskasing Aquatic Centre project two weeks ago.

While fundraising for the project will continue, it is unknown at this time when shovels will go into the ground to begin construction.

Street and sewer projects have also been suspended.

Last week, Kapuskasing Mayor, Alan Spacek confirmed to radio-canada.ca that the municipality is undergoing a reorganization of personnel, but did not divulge any further details.

What he did say was that the municipality was hoping personnel decisions would be finalized by Tuesday, which would allow the town to issue a public statement.