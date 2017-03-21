Ice Hawks double up on NEOHA gold

The gold rush through the Kapuskasing Minor Hockey Association continued this past weekend, with two local rep clubs bringing home Northeastern Ontario Hockey Association championships.

The pee wee Ice Hawks won their championship on the road in Wawa, while the novice Ice Hawks had the pleasure of earning their big win in front of a friendly crowd at the Kap RCC.

Between the two clubs, they have earned one Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) gold medal, one silver medal and two gold NEOHA titles within the last three weeks.

The atom Ice Hawks have also brought home an NOHA gold and will go for the NEOHA title in a tournament, which will be hosted at the Kap RCC.

The pee wee Hawks will play in the provincial Ontario Hockey Federation championships, also being hosted in Kapuskasing, on the weekend of Apr. 7-9.