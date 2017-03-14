The Trews to Headline the 2017 Lumberjack Festival

The Kapuskasing Lumberjack Heritage Festival organizing committee is proud to present Canadian rock royalty, The Trews, live in concert as part of its 18th anniversary celebration on Saturday, July 22, at the Sports Palace arena. The Trews’ special guests are the up-and-coming Toronto-based alt-rock band, Bleeker.

The Trews

The Trews formed in 1997 in Antigonish, Nova Scotia, and have released five studio albums, one acoustic album and have just recently released a greatest hits compilation named Time Capsule. With two achieving Canadian Gold Sales status, seventeen Top-10 singles, (two of them #1) and two Digital Gold sales status, multiple awards for best single, video and live group, and over 1,000 International live shows under their belt, this Canadian rock band never rests. Their most notable singles include: “Not Ready to Go”, “So She’s Leaving”, “Highway of Heroes”, “Poor Ol’ Broken Hearted Me”, “Tired of Waiting”, “Sing Your Heart Out”, and so much more.

“We are extremely lucky to have The Trews come to Kapuskasing for our festival,” said Kelly Kraby, Special Events Coordinator for the Town of Kapuskasing. “We need to show them the true Northern Hospitality which we’re renowned for. In order to prepare to sing along at the concert, I strongly suggest downloading Time Capsule to get acquainted with their best-loved songs – if you don’t already own their music, that is. You will not be disappointed and I promise The Trews will become a staple in your music collection!”

Bleeker

Bleeker are steadily building a rock-solid name for themselves across North America. Originally from Orillia, Ontario, the Bleeker boys live to play and play to live. Musically, Bleeker cross-pollinate the

swagger of The Rolling Stones with psych-tinged groove, and therefore they fall among the likes of The Black Keys, Jet, Royal Blood, and The Struts in the alt-rock spectrum.

“When Bleeker confirmed their availability to perform at our festival, their agent sent me a screenshot of the Canadian rock charts that week – Bleeker’s new hit single “Highway”, from their latest album Erase You, was number one – ahead of rock icons Green Day, Kings of Leon, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Blink 182!”, exclaimed Kraby. “What’s also cool is that The Trews’ single “Beautiful and Tragic” was number nine that week too. We really are welcoming chart-topping artists to Kapuskasing this year and it makes me so excited to offer great quality music to our patrons! “Highway” has made its way into my iTunes library and is one of my most-played songs already. The tune is full of energy – it’ll find its way into your head and it won’t want to leave. That’s a sign of a good song!”

Tickets

The concert tickets to see The Trews and Bleeker will go on sale on March 20, 2017 and will cost $55 each. “We’re happy to offer online ticket sales this year. We want it to be easy and convenient for the out-of-towners to get their tickets too”, said Kraby.

Meet and Greet Contest

Those who purchase their tickets before May 1, 2017, will be eligible to win a Meet and Greet with The Trews. Ten lucky Trews fans, chosen by random draw, will have the exclusive opportunity to socialize with the band backstage. What’s more, the ten winners get to bring one guest each for the meet and greet.

Make sure to like the Kapuskasing Lumberjack Heritage Festival Facebook page for updates.