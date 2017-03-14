Pool fundraising committee to continue efforts

Story submitted

The New Pool Committee remains committed in their fundraising efforts despite last week’s announcement to suspend the project.

The amount of generous contributions thus far has prompted the New Pool Fundraising Committee Chair, Gilbert Peters, to seek continued support from Council and remains determined to bring this project to life.

Council unanimously agreed that construction of a new aquatic facility remains a priority for our community and applauds the dedication and enthusiasm of the fundraising committee.

The continuous momentum will demonstrate fiscal responsibility as we build a reserve fund allowing us to be better prepared to proceed with construction in the future.

Contributors will be contacted and provided with the option to remain committed and to reconfirm their pledge as fundraising activities continue. Moving forward, all donations will be held in trust to secure the project’s viability, and alternatively, donations can be immediately refunded.